Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Auburn Tigers at home on Saturday (October 8).

These SEC rivals have very different expectations this season, but they have matched up many times throughout the years. Georgia is ranked second in the nation, and they're now 5-0 after defeating Missouri 26-22 last week.

Auburn, meanwhile, is down to 3-2 after losing 21-17 to LSU. Georgia has covered the last seven home meetings against Auburn, so we'll see if the visitors can end that streak on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Auburn Tigers +28.5 (-110) Over 49.5 (-110) +1800 Georgia Bulldogs -28.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110) -5999

Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Sanford Stadium

Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Key Stats

Auburn's offense as a whole has struggled the last few weeks, and they're down to 22.4 points per game. They do have some talented skill players in Tank Bigsby, the junior running back, and Ja'Varrius Johnson, the junior wide receiver.

However, the QB position has had some question marks. Freshman Robby Ashford has been up and down this year, but he'll need to be sharp today in enemy territory. He did have 337 yards last week, which is encouraging, but Auburn has not been able to consistently find the end zone this year.

The Bulldogs' defense is one of the best in the country, but they have been a bit vulnerable the last two weeks, by their standards. Still, there aren't many holes in their defense, so look for them to make life difficult for the Tigers on Saturday.

Georgia's offense underperformed last week, but overall it's hard to find much to complain about with this unit. Senior QB Stetson Bennett is having another solid season.He's up to a completion rate of 69.5% on 9.2 yards per passing attempt.

The Bulldogs' two-headed backfield of Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards has been very effective. Georgia's receiving corps is very deep and one of the best around.

Auburn is pretty average defensively, but they have barely forced any turnovers, which should definitely help Georgia out.

Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Prediction

The Bulldogs are favored by four TDs, but last week they won by just four total points despite being 31-point favorites.

Expect Auburn's offense to be less than stellar once again, as they're averaging 15.3 points per game over their last three contests.

Georgia's defense has also allowed just 10.8 points on average, making it possible for them to hold Auburn to single digits. Also, the Bulldogs haven't run up the score too much, so the best bet here is to target the under.

Prediction: Under 49.5 (-110)

