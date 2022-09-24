Auburn Tigers vs Missouri Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday (September 24) in NCAA action. Auburn is fifth in the standings and 2-1 in their last three games.

Missouri are also in fifth place in the standings and are 2-1 in their last three outings.

Auburn has a balanced squad and will look to do well in this game. Quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford have done well, combining for 676 passing yards between them. The team has done decent with attack too.

Their receivers have fared well as well. The duo of Ja'Varrius Johnson and Shedrick Jackson have contributed 371 yards while receiving.

Johnson averages 17.4 yards per reception attempt. While rushing, Ashford has contributed well, covering 158 yards at an average of 6.6 yards per attempt. Linebacker Cam Riley has defended well with 26 tackles, including 17 solos and nine assisted.

Missouri, meanwhile, has a good composition of players with decent attack and defense. Brady Cook has done a terrific job as a quarterback. He has covered 785 yards while passing and rushing and has five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dominic Lovett has taken care of reception duties. He averages 17.1 yards per reception attempt and has done a great job. Ty'Ron Hopper and Joseph Charleston have played their roles in defense with 16 and 14 tackles respectively.

Auburn Tigers vs Missouri Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers @ Auburn Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Auburn Tigers vs Missouri Tigers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MISSOURI +222 +7(-107) o51.5(-107) AUBURN -260 -7(-107) u51.5(-105)

Auburn Tigers vs Missouri Tigers Best Picks

Cam Riley will be the player to watch out for in this game. He has done a great job defensively, and his role will be crucial for Auburn's win.

Brady Cook has done a great job in offense. He will look to better that here. His overall contribution has been great for the team.

Auburn Tigers vs Missouri Tigers Prediction

Both teams will play for a win. They are 2-1 in their last three games and have scored similar points in offense. The competition will be between one team's defense and the other's attack.

Due to better defensive pairing and the composition of the Aurus, they are the favorites to win here.

Prediction: Auburn to win

