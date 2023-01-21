Auger-Aliassime vs Lehecka Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 21 | 2023 Australian Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime will battle it out against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023 on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime had a fairly easy win in the third round match and will be motivated by that win coming into the match. He will look to play similarly in the upcoming tie to continue his Australian Open journey with a win.

Lehecka played exceptionally well in the third-round match to stage a comeback and win an epic five-setter. He will look to maintain his form and momentum and win this match to move ahead in his Grand Slam journey.

Auger-Aliassime vs Lehecka Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD AUGER - ALIASSIME -400 -5.5(+100) LEHECKA +300 +5.5(-125)

Auger-Aliassime vs Lehecka Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Auger-Aliassime vs Lehecka

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023 11:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Margaret Court Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Auger-Aliassime vs Lehecka Key Stats

Auger-Aliassime started his journey as a professional player in 2017 and has a win-loss record of 160-104. He had an incredible 2022, with 60 wins and four singles titles, taking him into the top 10 in the ATP rankings. Having made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open last season, the sixth seed looks ready to repeat his feat and go even further.

Lehecka started his professional career in 2020 and has played over 30 games with a win-loss record of 16-23. His performances last season have helped him to make it to the top 100 ATP rankings and now stands at 71st on that list. This is the farthest he has ever come at any Grand Slam and he will be focused on continuing his dream run.

Auger-Aliassime vs Lehecka Australian Open Betting Prediction

The matchup seems to be unevenly matched due to the ranking gap between the two players, but Lehecka has shown great resilience to be placed in the fourth round of the tournament. He is coming off a big win against 11th seed Cameron Norrie and is potent enough to put up a strong challenge.

Auger-Aliassime has played really well in the last two seasons and comes with greater experience of the big stages into this one. With all skills and strength at his peril, we can expect the the World No. 7 to stamp his authority on the game from the start and win this.

Prediction : Auger-Aliassime,-5.5(+100)

