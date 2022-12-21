Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 21 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Austin Peay Governors travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers. The Governors have not played anyone with the type of firepower the Volunteers possess.

Tennessee just fell short in a showcase match-up against the Arizona Wildcats. Tennessee has been impressive in 2022, outscoring their opponents by 20 per game.

Can Austin Peay put up a fight against the more talented Volunteers, or will Tennessee overpower the Governors?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Austin Peay Governors vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Austin Peay +28 (-110) O 125 (-110) +4804 Tennessee -28 (-110) U 125 (-110) -34288

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the most balanced lineups in College Basketball. The Volunteers have five players averaging 11 points per game, which is remarkable.

Santiago Vescovi is the straw that stirs the Volunteers' drink. Vescovi leads the Volunteers in points, assists, and steals. Vescovi is a fantastic on-ball defender, causing havoc for the opposition's point guard.

Julian Phillips is one of the most versatile players in the SEC. Phillips averages 11 points per game while leading the team in rebounding. Phillips also chips in on defense with a steal and block per night.

Olivier Nkamhoua fills the stat sheet as well. Nkamhoua averages 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists and leads the team in blocked shots while shooting 52% from the field.

Zakai Zeigler and Tyreke Key give the Volunteers solid guard play, each averaging 11 points per night.

On any given night, a different Volunteer can take charge.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the Austin Peay Governors in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. The Austin Peay big man is the focal point of the offense and must have a sensational performance if the Governors want to keep this one close.

Shon Robinson has become a prolific scorer for the Governors, leading the team in points per game while snatching five rebounds per night and shooting 56% from the floor.

Austin Peay Governors vs. Tennessee Volunteers Details

Fixture: Austin Peay Governors @ Tennessee Volunteers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Austin Peay Governors vs. Tennessee Volunteers Final Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers are superior to Austin Peay on offense and defense. The Volunteers have balance when it comes to overall play. Tennessee's athleticism will overmatch Austin Peay.

The Governors have an interior presence, and Tennessee is not the type of team to run away and hide. The Volunteers win, but I will take Austin Peay and the points.

Austin Peay Governors +28 (-110) Over 125 (-110)

