Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

The Avalanche have been decent this season but come with a losing run into the game. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 41 points, they will look to get back to winning ways.

The Hawks are suffering a poor season and are placed last with 22 points in the Western Conference Central standings. Though they come with a win in the game, they have to be at their best to get another positive result and push their season towards positivity.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE -330 -1.5(-125) o6(-115) BLACKHAWKS +255 +1.5(+105) u6(-105)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Avalanche vs Blackhawks

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Key Stats

The Avalanche have been poor on offense and could only score 113 goals in 39 games this season. Mikko Rantanen has put up a lot of effort to lead the team charts with 27 goals and 23 assists so far.

Their defense has done decently to provide their team with a buffer by not conceding more than three goals per game this season. However, there has been a decline in their performances and they have to improve a lot to get the best results in future games.

Chicago's offense has been their main problem and has scored only 86 goals after 39 games. The offense has been kept alive by the likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews. Both players have 23 goals in between and will have a big role to play in the upcoming game, being the top contributors to the team.

Their defense has failed, having conceded around 3.7 goals per game this season. Goaltenders have not been able to deliver and justify their starts except Alex Stalock, who has a save percentage of over 0.920. We can expect changes going forward from them in a bid to get the best out of the players.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Betting Prediction

Colorado have done fairly well and are 66-22 in their last 88 games with a losing record. They have further been strong on the road, winning 20 in their last 29 road games, making them comfortable ahead of this tie.

Chicago, on the other hand, have not used their home advantage well and have lost 36 in their last 51 home games. They have a poor team setup and look very unsettled coming into the challenge and are likely to struggle in this one too.

With a better team setup and stronger gameplay, we can expect Colorado to do well to win this game.

Prediction : Avalanche, -1.5(-125)

