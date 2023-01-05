Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Thursday.

Colorado have played well this season but inconsistency lately have hampered their positive run. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 41 points, they will look to get back to winning ways at the end of the game.

Vancouver have had a decent second half of the season but need consistency which has been missing from their gameplay lately. They are placed sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 35 points and hope to get more after this game.

With both teams coming into the game with a losing run, it's going to be crucial for them to play well and win to get their momentum back.

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE -155 -1.5(+162) o6.5(+100) CANUCKS +130 +1.5(-195) u6.5(-120)

Avalanche vs Canucks Match Details

Fixture: Avalanche vs Canucks

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 10 pm ET

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Avalanche vs Canucks Key Stats

Colorado's offense has been kept alive by Mikko Rantanen, who leads the team charts with 25 goals and 22 assists so far. He will have a tough task to perform in the upcoming game to help the team in putting up a great show offensively.

Their defense has done decently, with Alexandar Georgiev leading the side with just 2.68 goals per game on average. Goaltenders have improved and the team will look to see them perform similarly in the upcoming games.

Vancouver have done well to score over 120 goals this season with contributions from the likes of Bo Horvat. He led with 28 goals and 14 assists to his name, along with Elias Pettersson, who has created the most chances. They will both have a big responsibility as they look to get back to winning ways.

Their defense has been poor, with over 3.9 goals conceded per game on average. To get better returns, they have to bring in some changes as the defense is in tatters.

Avalanche vs Canucks Betting Prediction

The matchup is quite interesting as both teams are fighting to break their losing run and will do their all for a win. Colorado being a better team defensively looks more settled in this encounter. They are 14-2 in their last 16 games played after two days' rest and have a great away record, which further puts them in a great position.

Vancouver's overall team strength is poor and they have not played well lately. They have struggled against teams with a winning run and have a poor record against teams from the Central.

With a better team, we can expect Colorado to keep it tight at the back and find enough for that decisive win.

Prediction: Take, Colorado Avalanche, ML(-155)

