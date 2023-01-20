Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 20 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL game on Friday.

The Avalanche have been decent this season. After an initial few hiccups, they started winning games again and are on a three-game winning streak. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 49 points, they will look to win to keep the momentum in their favor.

After a decent start to the second half of the season, the Canucks have lost their footing in the last few games. They are sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 39 points and are in desperate need of points to survive their season.

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE -155 -1.5(+150) o6.5(-130) CANUCKS +125 +1.5(-185) u6.5(+110)

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Match Details

Fixture: Avalanche vs Canucks

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Key Stats

The Avalanche have been average on offense and very much dependent on Mikko Rantanen for scoring goals, with 31 goals and 25 assists to his name.

Their defense has done reasonably well and hasn't conceded more than three goals per game this season. All the goaltenders have contributed well to make it a stronger defensive setup.

The Nucks have scored 148 goals in 44 games this season, with major contributions coming from the duo of Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson. Both have scored one-third of the team's goals combined.

Their defense has limited the impact of attack and is one of the reasons for their poor run. They have conceded 3.9 goals per game, which is a bit too much.

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Betting Prediction

This game is more inclined towards the Avalanche due to their scoring rate and better defensive attributes. They come into this one with a winning momentum and are better placed to exploit the Nucks' defense in order to score enough goals for the win.

The Nucks rarely have anything to offer. Expect over four goals in the game due to the Avalanche's playing style.

Prediction : Avalanche, -1.5(+155)

