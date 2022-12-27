Avalanche vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- December 27| 2022 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL on Tuesday.

Colorado have played well this season and are on a four-game winning streak. Placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 40 points, they are on the right track to challenge the top two teams.

Arizona have had a poor season and are coming into the game off a win. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 27 points, they are in desperate need of wins to get their season back on track.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE -240 -1.5(+115) o5.5(-115) COYOTES +200 +1.5(-130) u5.5(-105)

Avalanche vs Coyotes Match Details

Fixture: Avalanche vs Coyotes

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 2022; 9 pm ET

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

Avalanche vs Coyotes Key Stats

Colorado's offense has done decently but could not increase the scoring rate to above three goals per game on average. Contributions from Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have steered the teams' offense. Mikko leads with 23 goals and will play a big role in this upcoming game.

Their defense has done relatively well with just 2.59 goals conceded per game. The goaltenders have done well, especially Alexandar Georgiev. He has come out as a winner in 15 games in 23 starts and will be the key for them in the upcoming game too.

Arizona have failed to score goals and it has cost them games this season. The main contribution has come from Clayton Keller, who has 12 goals and 19 assists to his name. He will play a crucial role in the upcoming game but will need support from other players in order to make match-winning contributions.

They have conceded around 3.6 goals per game this season, with goaltenders being under a lot of pressure due to poor defensive setup. They need severe changes to bring in a positive impact for the rest of the games.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Betting Prediction

Colorado comes in with a 9-1 record in their last 10 games on Tuesday and are 22-5 in their last 27 games playing with three or more days' rest. They have scored well and a strong offensive setup further puts them in a big comfortable situation.

Arizona have not played well at home and their overall team strength is not satisfying either. They have struggled against Colorado at home, which puts them under further discomfort.

We can expect Colorado to win by a good margin, given the goaltenders are performing great and their offense is shaping up well.

Prediction: Take, Colorado, -1.5(+115)

