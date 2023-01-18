Avalanche vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 18 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Calgary Flames in an NHL game on Wednesday.

The Avalanche have been decent this season. After an initial few hiccups, they started winning games again and come with a 6-3 win into the game. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Central Division with 47 points, they will look to move up the standings to relive their NHL playoffs dream.

The Flames have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 49 points. Coming in with a win against the Blues, they will be looking to maintain momentum for the upcoming games.

Avalanche vs Flames NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE +110 +1.5(+225) o6(-110) FLAMES -130 +1.5(+185) u6(-110)

Avalanche vs Flames NHL Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023; 9:30 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Avalanche vs Flames NHL Key Stats

The Avalanche have been average on offense, scoring around 130 goals in 42 games this season. Mikko Rantanen has scored most of the goals for them and leads the team charts with 29 goals and 24 assists. He is core in the offensive unit and will be key against the Flames.

The Avalanche's defense has done reasonably well by not conceding more than three goals per game this season. However, there are loopholes in the defensive setup that need to be addressed to have even better returns soon.

The Flames on offense have done better to score goals this season. The partnerships between Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri have earned the team 112 goal contributions. The team's offense revolves around them and they will be key in this game!

Their defense has been decent this season, conceding less than three goals per game despite goaltenders facing difficulties. The Flames need to find the perfect playing combination to improve as a team for future games.

Avalanche vs Flames NHL Betting Prediction

Avalanche comes into the game with a winning run and has scored over 10 goals in the last two games. On the other hand, Flames lost their last game, but have played well in the last few games. Playing at home, they have a decent record, which puts them in a comfortable situation

With both teams doing well, the game is likely to be tightly contested, but Avalanche can make full use of the momentum in hand. With their defense providing extra strength, we can expect them to score more for a win.

Prediction: Avalanche, ML (+110)

Poll : 0 votes