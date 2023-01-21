Avalanche vs. Kraken Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Seattle Kraken in an NHL game on Saturday.

The Avalanche have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 49 points. They have started winning games again and are on a four-game winning streak and will look to win to keep the momentum in their favor.

The Kraken has played well lately, winning enough games this season to move to first in the standings with 58 points. They come into this one with a motivating win and will look to use it to turn into a winning run to sustain their lead in the standings.

Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 10 pm EDT

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE -105 +1.5(-155) o6.5(+100) KRAKEN -115 -1.5(+205) u6.5(-120)

Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Key Stats

The Avalanche have been bang average on offense and could only score 136 times so far this season. They are very much dependent on Mikko Rantanen to score goals. He has scored one-fifth of the team's goals, with 32 goals and 26 assists to his name.

Their defense has a decent structure and hasn't conceded more than three goals per game this season. Goaltenders have been consistent too.

Kraken has massively improved in offense, scoring fluently in the latter stages of the season, to take their goal tally to 165. They have a versatile offense with Jared McCann, who has 22 goals to his name.

Their defense is not on the same level as their offense and has failed to use the goaltenders' potential, which has reduced their returns this season. Results will depend on goaltender Martin Jones, who has the best figures this season to bring out the best from the defensive setup for the upcoming challenges.

Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Betting Prediction

With both teams showcasing great strength overall and with nothing much to separate them, this is going to be an interesting battle. But, if we compare the last few games, Avalanche outshines Kraken on every front.

With winning momentum on their side, we should expect Avalanche to score enough which guarantees them a win.

Prediction: Avalanche, +1.5(-115)

