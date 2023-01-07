Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Saturday.

The Avalanche have been decent this season, but come with a losing run into the game. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 41 points, they will look to get back to winning ways.

The Oilers too have been positive this season and will look to get some consistency with a win in this game. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific with 44 points, they are in the mix of the top four and will look to make the most of the opportunities at their disposal.

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE -105 +1.5(-250) o6.5(-105) OILERS -115 -1.5(+200) u6.5(-115)

Avalanche vs Oilers Match Details

Fixture: Avalanche vs Oilers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 10 pm ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Avalanche vs Oilers Key Stats

The Avalanche have been poor on offense, with Mikko Rantanen leading the team charts with 26 goals and 22 assists so far. He will need support from his teammates to perform the tough task in this game by scoring goals.

Their defense has been okay, but there has been a decline in their performances. Alexandar Georgiev being the leader will have a big responsibility to bring their defense back to its best.

The Oilers have one of the best offenses this season with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl doing fantastic work with over 130 goal involvements in between them.

Their defense needs to do better and reduce the number of goals conceded per game. The role of goaltenders will be crucial in defining their overall progress this season.

Avalanche vs Oilers Betting Prediction

This game is balanced if both teams play to the best of their capabilities. However, with a better away record, the Avs are in a good position. They have been a better team overall this season with a decent defensive setup further making them comfortable for this contest.

The Oilers has been a bit poor in defense. They have also been hampered by inconsistency in results that follow a win in their previous game.

As the Avs have a better team set up, they are likely to convert their goal-scoring opportunities for the win.

Prediction: Avalanche, ML(-105)

