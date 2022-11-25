Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - November 25 | 2022 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Friday.

Colorado has had a decent season so far with 11 wins in 17 games this season and the last two losses were of a goal margin. They are placed second in the Western Conference Central Division with 23 points and are in a good position to fight for the top-place finish for the playoffs.

Nashville could not perform consistently, losing games at regular intervals. They are in sixth place in the Western Conference Central Division standings with 20 points. The gap between them and the above teams is less and they will look to cover that with better performances in the upcoming games.

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL AVALANCHE -130 -1.5(+200) o6(-110) PREDATORS +110 +1.5(-225) u6(-110)

Avalanche vs Predators Match Details

Fixture: Avalanche vs Predators

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 2022; 2 pm EDT

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Avalanche vs Predators Key Stats

Colorado's offense has kept its pace of over three goals per game in their last few games of the season. The offensive players of the team have done a great job and should be credited for the positive run with Mikko Rantanen leading with over 28 goals involvements to his credit.

Their defense has performed its duty well and has helped the team to come out as winners on three occasions in the last five outings. The goaltenders have actively contributed to it with over 550 saves and will play a crucial role in the upcoming game.

Nashville has to address its scoring woes as winning is impossible if the team scores only 2.5 goals per game this season. All the offensive players have failed to even have a goal involvement per game this season, building more pressure upon their defense. They have to score better for the rest of the season if they want to have a chance of winning games.

While defending, they have failed to stop opposing teams from scoring goals even after having a save percentage of 0.910. There are a lot of improvements needed in every aspect of their defensive organization going into the game and the season ahead.

Avalanche vs Predators Betting Prediction

Colorado has played well in their last five games with three wins and two close losses, with the offense giving them additional strength in this game. Colorado has performed well on the road and is 6-2 in the last eight meetings in Nashville.

Nashville has not performed well in their last three games due to inconsistent defense and offense. Nashville is 3-8 in their last 11 games against the central division, which diminishes their chances of winning the game further.

Colorado is better placed to cover the spread in this game due to better team composition and consistency.

Prediction: Take. Colorado ML(-130)

