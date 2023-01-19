Ball State vs. Kent State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 20 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Ball State Cardinals travel to the M.A.C. Center in Kent, Ohio, to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes in a game that could determine the tide of the Mid-American Conference. The race is tight at the top of the Mid-American Conference, with the Kent State Golden Flashes sitting in 1st place with an undefeated 5-0 conference record. The Cardinals are in 2nd place with a 4-1 mark. The Cardinals and Golden Flashes will be familiar with one another as they meet twice next month to end the regular season. They will likely face one another for a 3rd time in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Who will be victorious and take the upper hand in the Mid-American Conference on Friday night--the charging Cardinals or the unbeaten Golden Flashes?

Ball State Cardinals vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Ball State +9 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) Kent State -9 (-110) U 138.5 (-110)

Cardinals guard Jarron Coleman is the heart and soul of the team. Coleman leads the team in points, assists, and steals while shooting 39% from the floor, 35% from three-point range, and 80% from the stripe.

Cardinals guard Demarius Jacobs is an ideal complement to Coleman. Jacobs averages 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game while leading the team in blocked shots. Jacobs is an efficient performer, shooting 57% from the floor, 42% from deep, and 82% from the free-throw line. Jacobs flies under the radar, but his contributions to the team are immeasurable.

Cardinals guard Jaylin Sellers is critical to the team's success. Sellers averages 14 points and four rebounds per outing while shooting 50% from the floor, 50% from deep, and 77% from the line.

Kent State guard Sincere Carry lives up to his name and can carry the Golden Flashes offensively. Carry leads the team in points and assists while shooting 40% from the floor and 80% from the stripe.

Kent State guard Malique Jacobs is a menace to the opposition. Jacobs leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists while leading the team in steals, with three steals per outing.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Match Details

Fixture: Ball State Cardinals vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: M.A.C. Center, Kent, Ohio

Ball State Cardinals vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Prediction

The Cardinals vs. the Golden Flashes has the intrigue to make this match-up an instant classic. Kent State is likely victorious, but nine points is a lot to give a Cardinals team that has found its way. Take the Cardinals and take the points.

Final Prediction: Ball State +9 -110, Over 138.5

