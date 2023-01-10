Ball State vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 10 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Ball State Cardinals travel to Athens to face the Ohio Bobcats in Tuesday night MAC action.

The two teams have been on different paths so far in 2022-23. The Ohio Bobcats are struggling to a 8-7 record, winless within the Conference. Ball State is unbeaten in the Conference and heads into this game on a seven-game winning streak. Can the Bobcats right the ship and get their season back on track, or will Ball State keep its winning streak with a road victory?

Ball State Cardinals vs. Ohio Bobcats: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Ball State +1 (-110) O 144.5 (-110) +100 Ohio -1 (-110) U 144.5 (-110) -120

Ball State guard Demarius Jacobs is one of the best all-around players in the MAC. Jacobs scores 13 points per game while leading the team in assists, steals, AND blocked shots. Jacobs is an outstanding defender that gives the opposition fits.

Ball State big man Payton Sparks is a load on the inside. Sparks averages 13 points per game while leading the Cardinals in rebounding and shooting a robust 62% from the floor.

Guard Jaylin Sellers is one of the most efficient players in the country. Sellers lead Ball State in scoring with 14 points per game while shooting 51% from the floor, 57% percent from beyond the arc, and 81% from the free throw line.

If Ball State advances to March Madness, this type of efficiency can lead to an upset.

Ohio forward Dwight Wilson III will be a critical player to contain for Ball State. Wilson is a walking double-double, leading the team in points and rebounds with 13 and 10, respectively, per night.

Ohio guard Jaylin Hunter sets the tone for the Bobcats. Hunter averages nine points per game while leading the team in assists and steals.

Ohio doesn't ask any player to carry too much of the load. The Bobcats have five players who average nine points per game or more.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Ohio Bobcats: Match Details

Fixture: Ball State Cardinals vs. Ohio Bobcats

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Convocation Center (OH), Athens, Ohio

Ball State Cardinals vs. Ohio Bobcats: Prediction

Do you mean to say I get to take the team on a seven-game winning streak, and they're the underdogs? Playing on the road in college basketball with raucous crowds is always treacherous, but I'm rolling with the better team in this one. Take Ball State and take the point.

Final Prediction: Ball State Cardinals +1 (-110), Under 144.5

