Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Wednesday (September 21).

The Orioles are in fourth place in the American League East with 76 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.517. They have a positive home record of 41-32 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are in last place in the American League Central with 57 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.385. They have a poor away record of 41-32 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Orioles have done well but have struggled for consistency. Their scoring has been on the shoulders of Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. Mullins has an OPS of 0.725, 55 RBIs, and 14 home runs at an average of 0.261. Pitching has been sub par for the Orioles. Most pitches have an ERA of over four this season, and the team has suffered because of that.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have been poor this season. Their batters are having a miserable season, with most of them having an OPS below 0.700.

Scoring and pitching has been a major problem for the team. Javier Baez, who leads the team's batting charts, averages 0.239 with 57 RBIs, an OPS of 0.669 and 13 home runs.

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 7:05 pm ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TIGERS +150 +1.5(-140) o8.5(-105) ORIOLES -160 -1.5(+126) u8.5(-115)

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Picks

Jorden Lyles will start for the Orioles. He has an ERA of 4.70, 129 Ks with a WHIP of 1.45 this season. He did not do well against the Tigers, and in 5.2 innings pitched, he earned four runs.

Matt Manning will start for the Tigers. He has an ERA of 3.28, coming into the game. He did well in September and could be a crucial player in this game. He is the pick of the game because of his good form.

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Prediction

Both teams will look to win the game, but the Tigers are more settled, so they have the better chances of doing so. Moreover, they have done well against the Orioles, and Lyles' form gives the Tigers an added advantage.

Prediction: Tigers to win

