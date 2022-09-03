Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will play the Oakland Athletics Saturday night. The Orioles beat the Athletics 5-2 on Friday to bring their record to 69-61 this season. The Athletics currently hold a 49-83 record this year after the defeat.

"Kicking off the home stand with a DUB!" - Orioles

Baltimore has been tough to beat at home this season, carrying a 37-24 record at Camden Yards.

Austin Voth gets the call Saturday for the Orioles, sporting a 4-2 record and a 2.72 ERA. He has been spectacular this season in limited innings and will be pitching against a bad Athletics lineup. This offense, which scores the second-fewest runs per game in the league, shouldn't trouble Voth too much.

Recently, the O's right-hander has been at his best, giving up just three earned runs in his previous 17 2/3 frames. These last few weeks he's been tasked with much stronger lineups compared to what the A's have, so expect him to shut down the visitors' bats on Saturday.

Adam Oller, who is 2-6 with a 5.66 ERA, will take the mound Saturday for Oakland. Lately, he has put together some good performances, surrendering just four earned runs in his previous 20 frames.

Looking at his last time out, he was excellent going eight strong shutout frames, giving up one hit three in a win at home versus the New York Yankees. Baltimore's offense is slumping too, averaging a measly 2.7 runs per game in their previous seven, which could benefit Oller.

The Oakland righty has been poor away from home this season, sporting a 5.89 road ERA, but maybe his recent start shows that he's turning a corner.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +190 +1.5 (-110) Over 8.0 (-120) Baltimore Orioles -225 -1.5 (-110) Under 8.0 (+100)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Adam Oller pitched his best game of the season earlier last start, lasting a full eight frames against a good Yankees lineup. Even before that, he had completed six innings in each of his two previous starts. Expect him to get at least one out in the sixth inning tonight as the O's offense hasn't been clicking lately.

Pick: Adam Oller Over 15.5 Outs Recorded (+110)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The Athletics still lead the season series three games to two, despite dropping Friday's contest. Looking at both lineups and how each starter has been rolling, expect fewer runs in this one. Especially since Baltimore has had 16 of their past 21 games go under, back the under again here.

Prediction: Under 8 (+100)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt