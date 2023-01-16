Bautista Agut vs. Sousa Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 17 | 2023 Australian Open

Roberto Bautista Agut will be in action against João Sousa in the first-round match of the Australian Open 2023 on Tuesday.

Bautista comes into the match with great preparation, having played a tournament and won three out of four matches in preparation for the Open. He will look to take the positives from that and qualify for the next round with a bang.

João has started the season on a positive note and comes into the match with two wins and two losses. With learnings from past results, he will look to play better in the upcoming challenge to get the best out of the match.

Bautista Agut vs. Sousa Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD AGUT -835 -7.5(-105) SOUSA +550 +7.5(-124)

Bautista Agut vs. Sousa Match Details

Fixture: Roberto vs Joao

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 12 a.m. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Bautista Agut vs. Sousa Key Stats

Bautista, after turning pro in 2005 has played well, winning over 370 matches and has 11 singles titles to his name. He has had his fair share of ups and downs in his career, but on average has maintained a positive approach and has come close to winning 50 matches in a single calendar year on many occasions. He has had a great 2022 with two titles to his name, and having started 2023 on a positive note, the 25th-ranked player is ready to go for more.

João, having turned pro in 2008, has played around 280 games and comes with 216 wins in the contest. His career growth has dropped since peaking in 2015 with 28 wins and a title. Losses have overshadowed most of the calendar years since then. He was once ranked 26th in the ATP global rankings, but has come down to 81st due to poor performance.

Bautista Agut vs. Sousa Betting Prediction

The matchup is interesting with a lot of faceoffs happening between the two before. Both are more than aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

The result will be decided on the basis of Bautista's current run of form. Despite the head-to-head count, he is leading by 7-3 with the latest being in 2019. The drop in the form of Joao is also going to help him in this match.

We can expect the game to stretch a little bit, but Bautista has enough strength to win more games easily to cover the spread in this match.

Prediction : Bautista Agut, -7.5 (-105)

