Baylor University vs. Texas State University Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The 17th-seeded Baylor University will take on the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday afternoon in Waco, TX. Although Baylor defeated Albany 59-10 to start the season, they lost to BYU in double OT the previous Saturday. Texas State shared its first two games, defeating the Florida international and falling to Nevada.

The Bears' heartbreaking double-overtime loss to BYU last week will serve as motivation this coming Saturday. The Bobcats are the ideal opponent to recover against because they have won all eight of their previous encounters with Texas State. By conceding 14 penalties against BYU for 117 yards, including two false starts in the second overtime, Baylor put itself in a bad position.

Following Baylor's double-overtime loss last weekend, Texas State will be seeking to capitalize on what may be a slow start for Baylor. In Week 2, the Bobcats defeated Florida International 41-12 as the 14-point favorites, after holding a 20-6 lead at the half. While running back Calvin Hill exploded for a career-high 195 rushing yards on 28 touches, quarterback Layne Hatcher tossed three touchdown passes.

Baylor University vs. Texas State University match details

Fixture: TSU @ BU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

Baylor University vs. Texas State University betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas State Bobcats +2200 +30 (-110) Over 53 (-110) Baylor Bears -17500 -30 (-110) Under 53 (-110)

Baylor University vs. Texas State University best picks

To rout Texas State this week, the Bears need to play a good, clean game. A defense that gave up 38 points to Nevada two weeks ago will be faced by quarterback Blake Shapen's offense (which scored 69 points in Week 1 against Albany). Baylor has won eight straight games at home and covered the spread in 11 of its previous 15 games in total.

Pick: Blake Shapen Over 1.5 Pass TDs (-155)

Baylor University vs. Texas State University prediction

The Bears are a far superior side and are very strong in every department of the game. Their quality should show throughout the course of the match. They will look to carry their good record at home and get a win today.

Prediction: Baylor -30 (-110)

