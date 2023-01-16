Belmont vs. Murray State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 17 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Murray State Racers will attempt to right their season as they head to Nashville, Tennessee, to face the 1st-place Belmont Bruins. The Racers are no strangers to a late-season push and advancing to March Madness. They cannot be counted out despite their early-season struggles. Likewise, Belmont has been a post-season darling before, and the Bruins look like they have what it takes to make a Cinderella run this year. Belmont is playing their best basketball right now. The Bruins have won four in a row and are seven out of eight. Who will be victorious on Tuesday night--the scrambling Racers or the red-hot Bruins?

Murray State Racers vs. Belmont Bruins: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Murray State +4.5 (-110) O 142.5 (-110) +160 Belmont -4.5 (-110) U 142.5 (-110) -190

Belmont guard Ben Sheppard is the engine that makes the Bruins go. Sheppard leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists while shooting 46% from the field and 42% from deep.

Belmont guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie averages nine points per game but does most of his damage on the defensive end, leading the Bruins in steals.

Belmont forward Cade Tyson has developed into a well-rounded player, integral to Belmont's success. Tyson averages 13 points per game while shooting 45% from the floor, 41% from deep, and 88% from the free throw line.

Bruins forward Drew Friberg is one of the most efficient players on the team. Friberg averages 13 points per game while shooting 49% from the floor and 48% from three-point range.

Racers' guard JaCobi Wood propels the team offensively and defensively. Wood averages 12 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals.

Racers' forward DJ Burns provides the muscle for the team. Burns averages nine points per game while leading the team in rebounds.

When the Racers need a bucket, they turn to guard Rob Perry. Perry leads the team in scoring, shooting 45% from the floor, 39% from deep, and 81% from the free throw line.

Murray State Racers vs. Belmont Bruins: Match Details

Fixture: Murray State Racers vs. Belmont Bruins

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Curb Event Center Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Murray State Racers vs. Belmont Bruins: Prediction

Further compounding the Belmont advantage is that the Bruins are great at home, and the Racers are dreadful on the road. Murray State can surprise, but this feels like Belmont's time. Take the Bruins and give the points.

Final Prediction: Belmont -4.5 (-110), Over 142.5

Poll : 0 votes