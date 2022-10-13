Best College Football Player Props for Today - October 13 | NCAA Football

With four FBS teams playing in the NCAA tonight, there are plenty of player props to choose from.

Below, we will highlight the best ones to pick on Thursday (October 13).

NCAA Football Player Prop #1: Richard Reese Over 73.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Richard Reese has had an excellent year for Baylor, especially since Week 1. In the opening week, he totaled just 19 yards on six carries, but since then, he has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game.

Moreover, he has tallied 78 or more rushing yards in his last three games. He will be up against a West Virginia defense that allowed 111 rushing yards last week. Backup running back Qualan Jones only has seven carries in the last three games, so expect Reese to play a high percentage of snaps tonight.

NCAA Football Player Prop #2: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Over 0.5 Receiving Touchdowns (+110)

Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia's top receiver, is enjoying a breakout season. He recorded 575 yards on 42 catches in 2021, but he's already up to 412 yards on 35 catches this year over just five games.

He recorded four TDs in the opening two weeks, but since then, he hasn't reached the end zone. Baylor has given up 60 points over their past two contest, so the Mountaineers' wideout should have his chances.

Ford-Wheaton averages seven receptions per game, so expect him to see around that number again and be a red-zone threat tonight against the Baylor Bears.

NCAA Football Player Prop #3: Javon Baker Over 67.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Javon Baker leads the UCF Knights in receptions and receiving yards entering Thursday's contest. He recorded a career-high 138 yards last week on just six catches and will look to build off that performance.

On the year, he has notched 83 or more yards in four of the last five games. He had one poor game against Georgia Tech, barring which, he has averaged 97.3 receiving yards per game.

Temple's defense is pretty average overall. In the last two games, they've allowed 677 total passing yards. Look for Baker to link up with QB John Rhys Plumlee several times and reach at least 68 yards once again.

