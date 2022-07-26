Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Jakob Junis, C.J. Cron & More - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

With 12 MLB Games in action this Monday, July 25, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best options to look at today.

MLB Player Prop #1: C.J. Cron Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cron hasn't had a great series so far, but he was able to go deep on Saturday. Aaron Ashby, a lefty, will be pitching to Cron. The Rockies' slugger had a .593 slugging percentage versus lefties last season.

"C.J. Cron goes oppo!" - @RoxGifsVids

While Cron hasn't been quite as effective this year in these matchups, he's still a big threat at the plate.

MLB Player Prop #2: Jakob Junis Over 2.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Junis gets the start for the Giants on Monday, which will be his eighth of the year. He's made some relief appearances too, but as a starter, he averages 4.3 Ks per game.

"Jakob Junis, Wicked 82mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

With the line set this low and with the Diamondbacks having a regular team strikeout rate, take the over here.

MLB Player Prop #3: Ian Happ Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Ian Happ has had his name thrown around in trades as we approach the trade deadline, but for now, he's still suiting up for the Cubs. He has feasted off of subpar righties since 2021. With Brubaker on the bump for Pittsburgh, he should have success. Happ is currently riding a four-game hitting streak, so look for the Cubs' All-Star to make it five on Monday.

MLB Player Prop #4: Tony Gonsolin To Record A Win (-135)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Tony Gonsolin is enjoying a breakout year. Facing a terrible Nationals lineup, he has a good chance to record his 12th victory. He's currently 11-0, which can be attributed to the great run support he's received and the fact that he's been extremely efficient and effective. He didn't receive the win in his previous start, but in seven of his last nine, he's been credited as the winning pitcher.

