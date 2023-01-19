There's a special NBA game in Paris today, as the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons were the lucky teams that got to play in France this season. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams at the bottom of the Central division.

The international stage should draw extra eyes to this game. Let's see which players are set to shine and the best player props to consider for them in today's contest.

Bulls vs. Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls @ Detroit Pistons

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

NBA Player Prop #1: Zach LaVine Over 25.5 Points (-125)

Zach LaVine is a great scorer and has been hot lately for the Bulls. Over his last six games played, LaVine is averaging 32.3 points per game on 48.8% shooting. His lowest scoring output during that stretch was a 25-point performance, which was also by far his worst game by shooting percentage during those six games.

The only time the Bulls faced the Pistons this season, LaVine had 43 points and hit 75% of his shot attempts. While he probably won't be that efficient again, he'll probably score plenty tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Nikola Vucevic Over 11.5 Rebounds (-120)

Nikola Vucevic only finished with nine rebounds against Detroit in December, but he's been a different player on the glass since then.

In the nine games following that win, Vucevic is grabbing 13.4 boards per game and has hit double-digit rebounds in every contest. He only finished with fewer than 12 boards twice in the nine games. His newfound rebounding prowess should continue in this game.

NBA Player Prop #3: Bojan Bogdanovic Over 21.5 Points (-110)

Like Vucevic, Bogdanovic finished just shy of this total in the December matchup, pouring in an even 20 in the Pistons' loss. However, he's been reliable for 20 or more points for a while now. In eight straight games, Bogdanovic has hit 20 points, exceeding 21.5 in four of them.

His points per game average over that time is 23.5. He will almost certainly be flirting with this mark again, and with Detroit's numerous injuries don't be surprised if he exceeds it.

