Best NBA Player Props for Today - Clippers vs. Nuggets - January 5 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Los Angeles Clippers will visit the Denver Nuggets in the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. Denver picked up a road victory in the last meeting with a score of 114-104.

The 21-18 Clippers are in sixth place in the Western Conference. They have struggled offensively, ranking just 28th in points per game and 26th in offensive rating, however, they are elite defensively, ranking third in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating.

The 24-13 Nuggets are in first place in the Western Conference, thanks to an elite offense that ranks sixth in points per game and second in offensive rating. Their defense has not found the same success, ranking just 17th in opponents points per game and 26th in defensive rating.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 10:00 pm EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Clippers vs. Nuggets Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic Under 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-113)

It is difficult to bet against Nikola Jokic, as the Denver Nuggets star has shown that he is capable of filling up the box sheet. The back-to-back NBA MVP is averaging 25.6 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game, and 9.5 assists per game. Jokic has finished with at least 50 combined points, rebounds, and assists in just 12 of his 34 games this season.

Furthermore, he will be facing one of the NBA's premier defenses. In Jokic's previous matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, he finished with 38 combined points, rebounds, and assists. While the number being so high is a testament to how good he has been, look for Jokic to finish with less than 50 combined points, rebounds, and assists.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Player Prop #2: Kawhi Leonard Under 23.5 Points (-104)

Kawhi Leonard has played in just 16 of the Los Angeles Clippers' 39 games this season. Leonard has been averaging 17.3 points per game this season, while shooting 47.7% from the field, 27.4% from three-point range, and 78.1% from the free-throw line.

The Clippers star has scored at least 24 points in just five of his 16 games played this season. Look for Leonard to once again fail to reach 24 points on Thursday night.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Player Prop #3: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-130)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is currently third in the NBA in three-point percentage, shooting 47.5% from long range. Caldwell Pope is averaging 2.1 made three-pointers per game and has made at least two triples in 22 of his 36 games played this season. Look for Caldwell-Pope to knock out at least two three-pointers in this contest.

Poll : 0 votes