Best NBA Player Props for Today - Hawks vs. Mavericks - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Dallas Mavericks in the first of two meetings between the two teams this season.

The 22-22 Hawks are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and have won three straight games. Atlanta is ranked eleventh in points per game and 21st in offensive rating, while ranking 20th in opponents points per game and 12th in defensive rating.

The 24-21 Mavericks are in fifth place in the Western Conference, however, having lost four of their past five games. Dallas currently ranks 18th in points per game and sixth in offensive rating, while ranking 12th in opponents points per game and 24th in defensive rating.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 7:30 pm EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Hawks vs. Mavericks Player Prop #1: Luka Doncic Over 32.5 Points (-115)

Luka Doncic is in the midst of the best season of his young career as he is leading the league in scoring, averaging 33.8 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, 35.1% from three-point range, and 73.0% from the free-throw line. Doncic has scored at least 33 points in 25 of his 40 games played this season.

Look for Doncic to have yet another big scoring night against the team that originally selected him third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Player Prop #2: Trae Young Over 25.5 Points (-112)

Trae Young, who was traded for Luka Doncic on draft night, is also having a strong season as he ranks 11th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field, 33.0% from three-point range, and 89.2% from the free-throw line.

Young has scored at least 26 points in 23 of his 39 games played this season. Expect him to once again finish with at least 26 points.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Player Prop #3: Luka Doncic Over 52.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

In addition to his league-leading 33.8 points per game, Luka Doncic is also averaging 9.0 rebounds per game and 8.8 assists per game. Doncic has finished with at least 53 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 17 of his 40 games played this season, however, eight of those occurrences have come in his past eleven games.

Look for Doncic to continue to fill the stat sheet as he finishes with at least 53 combined points, rebounds, and assists once again.

