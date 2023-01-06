Best NBA Player Props Today: Heat vs Suns, January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

We have a fun game between two underperforming teams in the NBA right now as the Miami Heat are on the road headed toward the Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1:Chris Paul Points: Under 15.5 (-10)

This season has really been tough for the veteran point guard, as he is averaging 13.4 points per game throughout the season. He has struggled throughout the season at home, as in his 12 home games, and he is scoring 12.3 points per game. Devin Booker being out is an issue as the better defensive guard will now be going after Paul instead, and he is not scoring enough. The Suns' offense as a whole is struggling lately, so go with the under of Paul's point total in this game.

NBA Player Prop #2: Jimmy Butler Points: Over 19.5 (-125)

Jimmy Butler has been doing well, averaging 21.5 points per game throughout the season while shooting 52 percent from the floor. The big issue has been his health, but he is coming off a 27-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. Without Devin Booker on the court, this Suns team as a whole has shown difficulty to really step up and get stops against a Jimmy Butler type of player. All in all, go with the over on Jimmy Butler's points.

NBA Player Prop #3: Deandre Ayton Rebounds: Under 9.5 (+105)

Deandre Ayton has been asked to step up on the glass throughout the season and has been doing well, as he is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game. In his previous nine games, he is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game. So why would we take the under in this game?

However, if you are diving into his numbers, he has had less than eight rebounds in three of his previous four games heading into this matchup. Bam Adebayo is going to be a force down low against him, and this will be a good chance for him to step up, but not enough to expect double-digit rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes