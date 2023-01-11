Best NBA Player Props for Today - Suns vs. Nuggets - January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Denver Nuggets in the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. Denver needed overtime to win the first game by a score of 128-125.

The 21-21 Suns are currently seventh in the Western Conference. Phoenix is currently ranked 17th in points per game and eighth in offensive rating. The Suns have been much better on the defensive end, however, as they rank sixth in opponents points per game and 11th in defensive rating.

The 27-13 Denver team is tied for first place in the Western Conference. Their offense is elite, ranking fifth in points per game and second in offensive rating. However, they have not found the same success on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking 16th in opponents points per game and 23rd in defensive rating.

Suns vs. Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Suns vs. Nuggets Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic Over 24.5 Points (-110)

Nikola Jokic has had another strong season. The Denver star is currently averaging 25.0 points per game, while shooting 61.6% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range, and 81.8% from the free-throw line. Jokic has finished with at least 25 points in 19 of his 37 contests. In his only matchup with the Phoenix Suns, Jokic scored 41 points while shooting 16-25 from the field, 2-4 from three-point range, and 7-9 from the free-throw line. With the Suns now missing several key players, including starting center DeAndre Ayton, the back-to-back NBA MVP should be in line for a big night. Look for him to finish with at least 25 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Player Prop #2: Nikola Jokic Over 46.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-106)

Nikola Jokic has had a strong all-round season, averaging 25.0 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game, and 9.7 assists per game. The four-time NBA All-Star has finished with a combined 47 points, rebounds, and assists in 14 of his 37 games played this season. In addition to the 41 points he scored against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, he also chipped in 15 rebounds and 15 assists. As mentioned above, the Suns will be without starting center DeAndre Ayton, which makes Jokic likely to repeat his big night. Look for Denver's center to finish with a combined 47 points, rebounds, and assists.

Suns vs. Nuggets Player Prop #3: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (-130)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has had a strong season from behind the arc as he is second in the NBA in three-point percentage, shooting 47.1% for the season. The Denver Nuggets guard has made at least two three-pointers in 24 of his 39 games played this season. He made three triples on Christmas Day against the Phoenix Suns. Look for Caldwell-Pope to once again knock down at least two three-pointers.

Poll : 0 votes