Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Luka Doncic & More - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There are 22 NBA teams in action tonight and many different player props to choose from. Below, we'll take you through the best props to target from today's NBA slate, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Bojan Bogdanovic Under 24.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bojan Bogdanovic was shipped over the Detroit from Utah this offseason, and since he's been a Piston, he's excelled. He leads the team in scoring at 21.1 points per game, but tonight he'll face a tough 76ers defense. Philadelphia holds opponents to just 107.9 points per game, the third-lowest mark among all NBA teams. Also, with Detroit on the road in a hostile environment, this game could be out of reach by the fourth quarter. Expect Bogdanovic, who offers little outside of scoring, to stay under for this prop tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: LaMelo Ball Over 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-101)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

LaMelo Ball has not missed a beat since returning from injury, and lately, he's been on fire from deep. This month he's converted 46.7% of his threes so far, and he's averaging 5.3 made triples. He also has an active streak of six straight games with four or more made threes, and this streak should be extended tonight. The Clippers allow an above-average amount of three-point attempts, so look for Ball to let it fly from deep tonight.

NBA Player Prop #3: Luka Doncic Over 47.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA, and this year, his numbers are again off the charts. He averages 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, and tonight he'll face a depleted Timberwolves squad. The Mavs just played Minnesota on Monday, but Doncic got ejected in the third quarter, which hurts his overall averages. Still, he'll get to face them again tonight, and looking at the four games prior to his last game, he has recorded a combined 48 points, rebounds, and assists in three of them. Expect Doncic to dominate the ball like he usually does, and since the Timberwolves don't have big man Karl-Anthony Towns and might not have rim protector Rudy Gobert, it should be easier for Luka and his teammates to rack up the points.

