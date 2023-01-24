Best NBA PrizePicks Bets Today: Luka Doncic & More, January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, 14 NBA teams will take the floor, and there are plenty of PrizePicks bets to target. Below, we'll go through the best picks to make from today's NBA slate.

NBA PrizePicks Bet #1: Nikola Vucevic Over 15.5 Rebounds & Assists

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Nikola Vucevic has been playing really well lately, and tonight he and the Bulls travel into Indiana to take on the Pacers. In each of Vucevic's last three games, he's recorded 17 or more combined rebounds and assists, and he'll have a good chance to extend that streak tonight. The Pacers do have Myles Turner, who is regarded as one of the better interior defenders in the East, but Vucevic has had success against him. The Bulls' center has tallied 16 combined rebounds and assists in three of his previous four games against Turner, so expect him to stay active on the glass and as a playmaker tonight.

NBA PrizePicks Bet #2: Zach LaVine Over 4.5 Rebounds

Zach LaVine has been really consistent on the glass this month, and now he's had seven straight games with five or more rebounds. The Pacers have some decent rebounders, but LaVine has made it a point to get more involved as a rebounder. Tonight, he should be able to continue this streak, especially because he's seen an average of 38.4 minutes over his last six appearances.

NBA PrizePicks Bet #3: Luka Doncic Over 60.5 Fantasy Score

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Luka Doncic is right in the thick of the MVP race, and the young superstar is having the best year of his career. Recently, by his standards, Doncic has cooled off a little bit. Over his last four games, he's averaging 46.7 fantasy points, much lower than his season average of 59.8. He should have a bounce back performance tonight though, against a Wizards team that is without Kristaps Porzingis. Expect Doncic to dominate Washington and put up numbers in every category.

