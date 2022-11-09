The undefeated TCU Horned Frogs put their unbeaten streak on the line with the toughest challenge remaining on their schedule as they travel to Texas Memorial Stadium to tangle with the Texas Longhorns. Can the Texas Longhorns match the balanced, explosive attack of the Horned Frogs?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL TCU Horned Frogs +7 (-105) O 64.5 (-110) Texas Longhorns -7 (-115) U 64.5 (-110)

QB Max Duggan is the catalyst for the Horned Frogs' offense that can hurt opponents in several ways. Max Duggan has been wildly impressive in 2022, to the tune of 2,400 passing yards and a 24 TD to 2 INT ratio. Duggan doesn't make mistakes that will beat themselves.

RB Kendre Miller provides a tough run for the Horned Frogs and leads the team in both rushing yards (1,009) and rushing TDs (12). If the Horned Frogs are to pull off an upset on the road, Miller and the ground game will be essential.

Keep an eye out for explosive playmaker WR Quentin Johnston. The NFL is aware of Johnston--a future 1st round pick. Johnston can stretch the defense vertically and cause plenty of problems for the opposition.

Bijan Robinson is the most dynamic RB in college football, with over 1,400 total yards of offense this season. Robinson is a match-up nightmare for the Horned Frogs defense.

If Quinn Ewers wants to leave a Texas-sized legacy for the Longhorns, this is the game to start. Ewers has played well since returning from injury and will need to play incredibly well to defeat the unbeaten Horned Frogs.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Longhorns Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs @ Texas Longhorns

Date and Time: Saturday, November 12, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Longhorns Best Pick

If Texas is smart, they will play keep away with the Horned Frogs. Utilize RB Bijan Robinson to keep the chains moving, putting together long, time-consuming drives, and keeping the Horned Frogs' offense off the field. The Longhorns will slow down the Horned Frogs enough to make the Under the play in this one.

Max Duggan, 260.5 Passing Yards: Under

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Longhorns Final Prediction

The point spread for this game is downright disrespectful. The Horned Frogs are undefeated and deserving of more respect. Texas will knock the Horned Frogs off the undefeated pedestal, but the game will be closer than the one TD score indicated.

TCU Horned Frogs +7 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes