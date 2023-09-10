Best NFL Betting Promo Codes and Bonuses for Week 1

It's the first week of the NFL season and there is a full slate of Sunday games to bet on. If you want to score the best NFL betting promo codes, you can register as a new user to get fantastic welcome offers. Here are some of the best promo code offers for the first full Sunday of NFL games.

FanDuel Promo Code

With the FanDuel promo code, you get $200 in bonus bets for betting just $5. Also, you receive a coupon code for a $100 discount to NFL Sunday Ticket. What a fantastic deal for NFL bettors. Just place at least a $5 wager and you score the bonus bets along with the coupon code!

DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings is giving out $200 in bonus bets for placing at least a $5 wager. Just register as a new user on the app, make a deposit, place at least a $5 wager, and you get $200 in bonus bets! It's that easy.

Caesars Promo Code

For Caesars Sportsbook, place a $50 bet and you get $250 in bonus bets. Find an NFL you want to wager on, make a deposit, place at least a $50 bet, and you score $250 in bonus bets. The bonus bets are awarded in bet credits of $50 that span over four weeks.

BetMGM Promo Code

You can get an NFL first bet offer of up to $1,500. This means your first bet is covered by BetMGM if it loses. For example, let's say you bet $500 on the 49ers-Steelers game. If you lose the bet, BetMGM will give you back $500 in bonus bets to cover your first loss. If the bet wins, you get the regular payout based on the odds.

Sunday, September 9 - NFL Week 1 Schedule

There are plenty of great NFL games to bet on to start the 2023 season. Check out the full slate of games for Sunday to kick off the season. You can score great bonuses with any of the sportsbook promo codes by betting on NFL games.

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Bucs at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

49ers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Titans at Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Texans at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Packers at Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET

Popular Bet Types for Betting Promo Codes

The top sportsbook promo codes can be used on plenty of different bet types. Always be sure to check the terms and conditions. Some promo codes require you to bet on a specific game or event. For the BetMGM, Caesars, FanDuel, and DraftKings promo codes, you can bet on NFL games with almost any bet type. Here are some of the most popular bet types

Moneylines: Betting on the outright winner of a game.

Spreads: Betting on the margin of victory in a game.

Totals: Betting on the total score of both teams combined in a game. Also called an over/under.

Props: Betting on outcomes within a game. For example, betting on a player to score the first TD.

Parlays: Combining multiple wagers into one bet. Each bet you add is called a leg.

21+ and Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.