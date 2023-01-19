Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Chiefs vs. Jaguars- Divisional Round- January 20 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL's Divisional Round opener. The Chiefs look to advance to another AFC title game, while the Jacksonville Jaguars look to take the next step in their franchise development.

Cash Games: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $8K, FanDuel $9.2K)

Bettors should play Patrick Mahomes in DFS, in every format, every week.

Tournaments: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.6K)

Trevor Lawrence was sensational in the 2nd half last week, leading one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. The Jaguars shouldn't count on that type of outcome this week, but the upside in a shootout remains.

NFL, Best running back picks

Cash Games: Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7K)

Jerick McKinnon has become a rock-solid option for the Kansas City Chiefs. McKinnon is a Swiss Army knife of sorts, best utilized as a receiver out of the backfield. Expect Mahomes to look McKinnon's way on Saturday.

Tournament: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $6.8K)

The way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs is to run on them. The Chiefs' run defense has been an area of weakness for several seasons, but only a few teams are built to take advantage of it. The Jaguars would be wise to integrate RB Travis Etienne Jr. into the offensive game plan.

NFL, Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $7.7K, FanDuel $8K)

Travis Kelce is the DFS Cash game play weekly. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have some of the best chemistry in the NFL. When the going gets tough, the All-World QB looks to the best TE on planet earth to save the day, and usually, he does.

Tournament: Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $4.3K, FanDuel $6K)

Evan Engram has become a mainstay of the Jaguars' offense. Engram has been on fire lately. Credit QB Trevor Lawrence for targeting the versatile TE early and often, and crediting the coaching staff for creative playcalling and moving Evan Engram around the offensive formation. The Kansas City Chiefs have historically been great coming off of a bye week as Andy Reid gets to flex his creative muscles after two weeks in the lab. Expect the Chiefs' offense to come out hot in this one, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will likely have to keep up through the air. We saw how the Jaguars chased down a team through the passing game, anticipate more of the same on Saturday.

