Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Broncos vs. Chiefs- January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Denver Broncos are limping their way through the remainder of the regular season and now head to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos put on an egregious display on Christmas Day and will look to rebound while the Kansas City Chiefs continue their push for the top seed in the AFC.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $8.5K, FanDuel $9K)

You play Patrick Mahomes in your DFS lineups weekly, regardless of match-up.

Tournaments: Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.9K)

How can anyone trust Russell Wilson in their DFS lineup? Wilson was playing well in the second half the last time these two teams played. Tournaments are about gaining leverage against the field, and you would do that with Russell Wilson.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $6.8K)

Jerick McKinnon has been on fire down the stretch. McKinnon is scoring on the ground and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Mahomes trusts McKinnon in some big spots, and you should as well for your Cash game lineup.

Tournament: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $6.3K)

Isiah Pacheco remains the back most likely to dominate carries for the Kansas City Chiefs. Pacheco has been outshined by Jerick McKinnon in recent weeks, but if the Kansas City Chiefs get up by a few scores we could see a game script that is ideal for Isiah Pacheco.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $8.2K)

Travis Kelce is the chalk of all chalk plays at the WR/TE position. Kelce is involved weekly, but we have not seen a high-ceiling performance from the future Hall-of-Fame TE for several weeks. The Broncos' defense was lifeless last week and has nothing to play for at this point in the season. The Kansas City Chiefs are competing for the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs and have the only motivation in this one.

Tournament: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $7K)

It is tough to find any Denver Broncos offensive weapon worth trusting in your DFS lineup. Greg Dulcich is the latest pass-catcher placed on I.R. Jerry Jeudy and is the only player on offense showing any sign of life. The last time these two teams played, Jerry Jeudy had his best game of the 2022 season. We know the Broncos will be chasing all afternoon long, so Jerry Jeudy should have plenty of opportunities. If you're completing a Kansas City Chiefs stack, the best and perhaps only comeback option is Jerry Jeudy.

