Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Ravens - January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Charm City to face their bitter rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens continue to face adversity on their way to a playoff appearance, while the Steelers continue to instill confidence in the Kenny Pickett era.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $K)

Tyler Huntley is the cash game play on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers' defense is much more exploitable than the Baltimore Ravens.

Tournaments: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $K)

Kenny Pickett has had his ups and downs throughout a tumultuous rookie season. The Ravens will throw exotic looks at the rookie to confuse him in this one. This game is a measuring stick to see how much Kenny Pickett has developed in year one.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $K)

J.K. Dobbins is once again back to play for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens' passing game is nothing to write home about, so if they are to be victorious, the Ravens will lean on J.K. Dobbins in this one.

Tournament: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $K)

The Baltimore Ravens are a tough match-up for Najee Harris, but volume is king. Najee Harris should receive as much of the workload as he can handle. If the Steelers are wise, they get Harris more involved as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $K)

The connection between Diontae Johnson and rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett hasn't always been spectacular, but it appears things are trending in the right direction.

Diontae Johnson's lack of Touchdowns this season has been a bummer for DFS players. The law of averages tells us that Diontae Johnson is long overdue for some TD regression.

In a game where it will be tough sledding up front, the Steelers may have to lean on the route-running expertise of Diontae Johnson.

Tournament: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $K)

How can you trust Mark Andrews in your DFS lineup? The once-dominant TE has become an afterthought. The Baltimore Ravens offense showed troubling signs in the final month with Lamar Jackson at the helm, and once Tyler Huntley took over, the problems worsened.

Mark Andrews remains the featured option in the Ravens' passing game, but their passing game is non-existent. Many DFS players have given up on Andrews, which means you can swoop in and gain some leverage against the field on a Pro Bowl-caliber player. These are the types of situations DFS players look to pounce on.

