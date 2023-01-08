Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Lions vs. Packers (+569) - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals that will likely determine the final NFC postseason seed.

Detroit is 8-8 and have won four of their past five games. The Lions will need some help to make the postseason. However, if the Seattle Seahawks lose and Detroit wins, they will clinch the NFC's final postseason seed.

Green Bay is also 8-8, thanks to their current four-game winning streak. The Packers have a much simpler route to the postseason as they can clinch the final seed with a victory.

Lions vs. Packers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8th, 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Green Bay Packers -4.5 (-115)

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are both still alive in the NFC postseason race. The Packers have a much simpler route as they simply need to win, while the Lions will need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks in addition to a win. Fortunately for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers is 10-2 against the Lions at Lambeau Field in his career. One of his two home losses against Detroit came in a game where he left in the first quarter due to injury and did not factor into the outcome. Look for Rodgers to continue his dominance over his NFC North rival as the Packers win by at least five points en route to a postseason berth.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Aaron Rodgers Over 251.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Aaron Rodgers has had a down season by his standards as he has thrown for 250 passing yards in three games this season. The four-time NFL MVP has not thrown for more than 250 passing yards since Week 9 against the Detroit Lions when he threw for a season-high 291 passing yards. Look for Rodgers to take advantage of a Lions defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards this season. Expect the Packers quarterback to finish with at least 252 passing yards.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: AJ Dillon Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+105)

AJ Dillon has scored seven touchdowns this season, with six of his touchdowns coming in his past five games. Dillon has become a very valuable red zone asset for the Green Bay Packers offense. Look for him to continue his recent success as he finds the end zone for the eighth time in the final week of the NFL season.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +569

Poll : 0 votes