Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Rams vs. Seahawks (+1560) - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL Week 18 matchup between NFC West divisional rivals.

The Seahawks have exceeded expectations as they are 8-8 in 2022 despite entering the season expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL. They are currently in control of the seventh seed in the NFC postseason race. However, they will need to defeat the Rams and hope that the Lions defeat the Packers in order to make the postseason.

The Rams, meanwhile, entered the season as defending champions and were expected to compete for another title. Instead, they have been among the worst teams in the NFL as they are 5-11. They do not have the rights to their first-round draft pick, so the outcome will not have much of an effect on the Rams.

Rams vs. Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8th, 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

NFL Parlay Leg #1: D.K. Metcalf Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+135)

D.K. Metcalf has had a strong season, finding the end zone six times. While he has not scored in his past three games, Metcalf was able to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 while catching all eight of his targets for 127 yards. With the Rams no longer playing for anything meaningful, they will likely be without several starters. Look for Metcalf to take advantage in the passing game as he scores his seventh touchdown of the season.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Tyler Lockett Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+220)

Tyler Lockett has had a strong season opposite D.K. Metcalf as he has scored eight touchdowns this season. While Lockett has not found the end zone in his past two games, he has scored in the previous six contests, including in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. He caught nine passes for 128 yards in that meeting. Look for Lockett to close out his strong regular season by finding the end zone for the ninth time.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Cam Akers Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+125)

Cam Akers has had, by far, the best season of his career as he has scored seven touchdowns. Six of those touchdowns have come in the past five weeks, including a breakout two touchdown performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. Look for Akers to score his eighth touchdown of the season against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the fourth-most touchdowns to opposing running backs.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +1560

