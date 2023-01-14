Best NFL Parlays: Chargers vs. Jaguars (+400) - NFL Super Wild Card Weekend - January 14 | 2022 NFL Postseason

We finally have the NFL Playoffs, and the first game for the AFC is between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. This should be one of the more intriguing matchups this weekend.

Take a look at the parlay for this exciting matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14, 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Austin Ekeler Anytime TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler has a knack for finding the end zone. He followed up his league-leading 20-touchdown campaign last season with an 18-touchdown year to lead the league again. He didn't score in the first three weeks of the season, but since then has found the end zone in every game but three. One of those was last week, but he also hasn't gone consecutive games without scoring since the beginning of the season. If the Chargers find the end zone, there's a pretty good chance that Ekeler will be the man with the ball when it crosses the plane.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Travis Etienne Over 79.5 Rushing Yards

Los Angeles' defense has allowed the most yards per carry this season, giving up 5.4 yards on average rushing attempts. This resulted in them giving up the 28th most rushing yards. In Week 3, Jacksonville's then-lead back James Robinson rushed for 100 yards. Travis Etienne is in that role now; he should be the one to have the big game this time around. He should exceed 80 yards on the ground for the fourth time in five games tonight.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Both Teams Over 19.5 Total Points

Not only do both teams average over 20 points per game, but they both also surrender over 20 points per game. While the Chargers had their worst offensive performance of the season against Jacksonville in Week 3, they've put up 20 or more in seven of their last eight games. In their final seven games, the Jaguars put up 20 or more five times and averaged 26.9 points per game. Of course, there's also the 38 points they put up in Los Angeles months ago as well.

Los Angeles gave up 31 points to the worst offense in the NFL. Jacksonville's defense has held their last three opponents under 20, but has still surrendered 20 or more 11 times this season.

Total Parlay Odds: +400

Poll : 0 votes