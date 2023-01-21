Best NFL Parlays: Jaguars vs. Chiefs (+400) - NFL Divisional Round - January 21 | 2022 NFL Postseason

The second round of the NFL playoffs begins with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars duking it out. These teams have met already, with the Chiefs taking their first matchup.

Let's take a look at a parlay for this NFL playoff game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns

Patrick Mahomes led the NFL this season in passing touchdowns, with 41. He threw four of them in the Week 10 win over the Jaguars. As the architect of the league's top passing offense and scoring offense, Mahomes has ample opportunity to make throws in crucial situations.

Jacksonville also has one of the top rushing defenses in the league, with even more reason for Mahomes to throw the ball than usual. He had an excellent performance the first time around, and with the pressure on, expect him to deliver again.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Trevor Lawrence Over 249.5 Passing Yards

Like Mahomes, Lawrence exceeded the threshold for this leg in the first game between the teams. Trevor Lawrence finished the game with 259 yards through the air on 40 pass attempts. In eight games after that, he finished with over 275 yards four times, including last week's playoff game.

If the Jaguars find themselves playing from behind, as they frequently are, they will have to start throwing the ball more often. That gives Lawrence a lot of chances to exceed 250 yards passing yet again.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Both Teams Over 20.5 Total Points

The Chiefs had the top scoring offense and have exceeded 21 points in each of their last nine games. The Jaguars finished 10th in scoring and have averaged 29.5 points per game over their last six games, all wins. The Chiefs put up 27 in the first matchup, and while the Jaguars fell short with only 17, they've been playing better ever since. Both offenses should continue their high-octane ways, especially with their season on the line.

Total Parlay Odds: +400

