Best NFL Parlays Today: Broncos vs Chiefs (+567)- Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (January 1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Regular Season action.

The Chiefs are still fighting for the top seed and the bye in the AFC side of the playoffs as they need to keep winning and the Bills to lose at least one of their last two games to get it. The Broncos have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1; 1:00 pm ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

PROP #1: Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110 on DraftKings)

The Chiefs need to win this game in order to keep their hopes alive to get the bye in the first round of the playoffs. The Broncos are struggling and just fired Nathaniel Hackett as their coach, so this could be ugly.

Kansas City is 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against Denver, so go with the Chiefs to cover the spread at home in this game as they are far and away the better team.

PROP #2: Russell Wilson, Passing Yards Over 219.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

The passing yard prop for Russell Wilson feels like Vegas is just asking you to take their money. In his last two games, including a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson is averaging 230.5 passing yards.

With a brand new head coach, the team can have a new life heading into this matchup and Wilson can begin to prove to be the player the Broncos traded for during the offseason.

PROP #3: Isiah Pacheco, Rushing Yards - Over 60.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

In their last meeting, Isiah Pacheco ran for 70 yards on 13 rushing attempts. As a team, the Broncos are allowing 117.4 rushing yards per game and the Chiefs have shown the ability to hand the ball off as a dominant offense. In his last five games, Pacheco is running for 69.8 rushing yards so go with the over on his rushing yards here as well.

