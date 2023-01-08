Best NFL Parlays Today: Chargers vs  Broncos (+450) - Week 18 | January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers meet today, and plenty of potential parlays can be made. The 10-6 Chargers visit the 4-12 Broncos, with LA already having clinched a playoff berth. The Chargers haven't had much success visiting Denver in recent years, but we'll see if they can reverse that trend and hand Denver what would be a franchise-worst 13th loss today. Below, we'll highlight the best same-game parlay for this AFC West battle, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Austin Ekeler Anytime TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler leads the NFL in TDs with 18, and he's scored in each of his past four games. Ekeler has racked up a ton of rushing yards as well as receiving yards, and he sees a ton of touches week in and week out. The Broncos have a solid defense, but they are bound to give up at least one or two TDs. Ekeler has also scored in five straight games versus the Broncos, so expect that streak to continue today.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Latavius Murray Anytime TD Scorer

Latavius Murray has had a nice run of games lately, and while he has just five TDs in 12 games this year, he will be up against a pretty bad Chargers' run defense. Murray consistently records a lot of touches, and when the Broncos are down in the red zone, look for them to feature the veteran running back. As a result, he should be able to score at least once in the season finale.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Chargers Team Total Over 18.5 Points

The Chargers average 22.7 points per game, and they've been pretty consistent when it comes to putting up points. Of their last seven games, they've scored 20 or more points in six of them, and back at the beginning of the season, they tallied 19 against Denver. As good as the Broncos' defense has been, they allowed 27 to the Chiefs last week and 51 to a depleted Rams offense the week before. Today, expect LA to score at least 19 due to their high-powered offense.

Total Parlay Odds: +450

