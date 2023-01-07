Best NFL Parlays Today: Chiefs vs Raiders (+400) - NFL Week 18  | 2022 NFL Football Season

Today, the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders meet in an-all AFC West clash for Week 18, the final week of the regular season. The 13-3 Chiefs need to win today to guarantee a first-round bye, while the 6-10 Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention. Below, we'll take you through the best same-game parlay for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Isiah Pacheco Over 54.5 Rushing Yards

Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs' rookie running back, has been very solid this year, especially in the second half of the season. Last week he was quiet against a good Denver defense, but this week he's matched up with a subpar Raiders defense. Over their last three games, Las Vegas has allowed 160.7 rushing yards per game on average. Pacheco, in his previous eight games, has tallied 55 yards or more in seven of them. Expect him to run all over this defense today.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Pacheco didn't have a huge game against the Broncos, but he found the end zone for the fourth time this year. He should see plenty of touches and opportunities in the red zone, so expect him to notch touchdown number five versus the Raiders. Las Vegas has surrendered nine TDs in their previous three games, so look for Pacheco and the Chiefs to take advantage of them this afternoon.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Raiders Over 20.5 Team Total Points

The Raiders have had a rough year, but last week they put up 34 on an elite San Francisco offense. Jarrett Stidham impressed in his first career NFL start, and despite the loss, Las Vegas put up 17 points in each half. While they likely won't score over 30 again, expect them to reach at least 21. With Davante Adams, one of the best receivers around, as one of Stidham's weapons, Kansas City will have their hands full. Also, since the Chiefs have given up 24 or more points in four of their previous five contests, and they gave up 29 to Las Vegas earlier in the year. Expect the Raiders' offense to click against the Chiefs to end the season.

Total Parlay Odds: +400

Poll : 0 votes