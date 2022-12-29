Best NFL Parlays Today: Cowboys vs Titans TNF (+475) - December 29 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Tennessee Titans will be at home to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, and there are plenty of parlays to be made. The Titans, at 7-8, have lost five in a row and are desperate to bring that streak to an end. It won't be easy to do so tonight, as they face a hot 11-4 Dallas team. Below, we'll highlight the best same-game parlay for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Titans Under 1.5 Total Touchdowns

The Titans are without their best player tonight, All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Usually, Tennessee's game plan revolves around Henry, and it was going to be difficult to score tonight anyway against an excellent Dallas defense. In addition to Henry being out, starting QB Ryan Tannehill is out also, meaning unproven Josh Dobbs gets the nod at QB, who hasn't had much time to learn the offense. Tonight, we'll see Dobbs and backup running back Hassan Haskins try to step up, but it's difficult to see their team getting into the end zone twice tonight.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Cowboys Team Total Over 23.5 Points

The Cowboys are coming off a 40-point performance against a tough Eagles defense, and tonight they'll take on Tennessee, who have held their own defensively. Still, Dallas has scored 24 points in each of their previous nine games, and they should be able to move the ball downfield effectively again tonight.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Treylon Burks Over 19.5 Receiving Yards

Treylon Burks, the Titans' rookie wideout, is averaging 39.9 receiving yards per game on the year. Last week, he finished without a reception, but prior to that, he had four consecutive weeks with over 19 yards. Even without Tannehill tonight, expect Burks to be more involved in the offense than he was last week and get to 20 yards.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: CeeDee Lamb 65+ Receiving Yards

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb averages 80.5 yards per contest, and he's notched 120+ yards in each of his past two games. Lamb has only finished short of 65 yards in two games since Week 1, so expect him to be pretty productive tonight.

Total Parlay Odds: +475

Poll : 0 votes