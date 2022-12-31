Best NFL Parlays Today: Jets vs. Seahawks (+542)- Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Jets will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 1st, at Lumen Field for NFL Regular Season action.

The Jets are currently the ninth seed in the AFC. They need to win their next two games, as well as a Patriots' loss in the next two weeks to make the postseason. The Seahawks are eighth in the NFC and need to keep winning, with either the Commanders or Giants to lose to make sure they are in the postseason.

The best parlay for this specific matchup are listed below:

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1; 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

PROP #1: New York Jets -2 (-110 on DraftKings)

New York had an extra couple of days of rest as they have not played since last Thursday. That, theoretically, will cancel out cross-country travel. New York has Mike White starting at quarterback and that makes this New York team a lot more dangerous. Go with the Jets to cover the spread as a home favorite in this game as well.

PROP #2: DK Metcalf, Receptions, Under 5.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

DK Metcalf has been a solid wide receiver this season, but this will be a lot more difficult for him as a lot of things are going against him. He will likely be lined up against Sauce Gardner, one of the best cornerbacks in the entire sport. There is also some speculation that Tyler Lockett will be able to play and that means the ball will be less likely targeted to him. Go with the under as this feels like a 4-6 reception range and bank on more options on the lower end.

PROP #3: Geno Smith, Passing Touchdowns - Under 1.5 (-125 on DraftKings)

New York has allowed 13 passing touchdowns throughout the first 15 games of the regular season and has faced some elite quarterbacks. Geno Smith is not going to be the quarterback that can figure things out. He has two total passing touchdowns in his previous two games and that included against a reeling Chiefs defense. Take the under here.

