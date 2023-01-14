Best NFL Parlays Today: Seahawks vs 49ers (+656) - NFC Wild Card - January 14 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday (January 14) at Levi's Stadium in NFL Wild Card action.

This will be the third matchup against one another this season, as the San Francisco 49ers were able to win both regular season matchups as both teams are in the NFC West.

The best parlay for this specific matchup is listed below:

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

PROP #1: Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-106 on Caesars)

Brock Purdy has been a great story going from the last pick in the NFL Draft to starting a playoff game.

In his only matchup against this Seahawks team back four weeks ago, he finished with a pair of touchdown passes, so he has shown the ability to carve up this Seahawks defense.

In fact, he has thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game he has gotten the start in this season.

PROP #2: Christian McCaffrey Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-121 on Caesars)

In his last four games, McCaffrey is averaging 17.5 rushing attempts per game so he will get the ball out of the backfield. Kyle Shanahan has proven that he will take the ball out of his quarterback's hands the second he makes a mistake.

McCaffrey is a great running back who will lead the way for the 49ers in this game and should get a good amount of rushing attempts throughout the game.

PROP #3: Kenneth Walker Anytime TD (+113 on DraftKings)

This is the most risky bet we are going to discuss on this parlay and that is Kenneth Walker to find the end zone. It is highly unlikely that the Seahawks will fail to find the end zone throughout the game and Walker should be the driving force of the offense.

He finished his rookie season with 10 rushing touchdowns and that should be an indicator that he will get looks at the goal line and punch one in here.

