Best NFL Parlays Today: Seahawks vs Chiefs (+596) - Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday (December 24) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Regular Season action.

The season is winding down but the money is flowing, so let's discuss three legs of a parlay and make some extra cash today.

The best parlays you can make for this specific matchup are listed below:

Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24; 1:00 pm ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

NFL Parlay #1: Kansas City Chiefs -10 (-110 on DraftKings)

Kansas City has felt like they are just playing down to their opponents lately and this potential playoff team in Seattle will make them play well. The Chiefs are still fighting for the top seed in the AFC, so this game means a lot to them.

The Seahawks have failed to cover in each of their previous four road games against the Chiefs so go with Kansas City to cover the spread in this game once again.

NFL Parlay #2: Geno Smith, Over 16.5 Rushing Yards (-110 on DraftKings)

Geno Smith is not going to run the football often, but when he does, he will get a bunch of rushing yards and move the chains for his team. In his last five games, Smith is averaging just over this amount with 17 rushing yards per game.

Kansas City allows 105.3 rushing yards per game, so they are going to give up some yardage on the ground in this game. Take the over here, as he can find an opening in the defense and take advantage of it.

NFL Parlay #3: Kansas City Chiefs, Total Points - Under 30.5 (-110 on DraftKings)

This number just feels way too high for it to be hit against a playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks team. In the Seahawks' last three games, they are allowing 24.7 points per game and that feels more like where the Chiefs will land.

Kansas City has scored 30+ points in regulation time just once in their last four games, so it feels like they would need overtime to get this. Seattle is also going to run the football with running back Kenneth Walker III to chew some clock so take the under here.

