Best NFL Parlays Today: Titans vs. Jaguars (+440) - NFL Week 18 - January 7 | 2022 NFL Football Season

This AFC South clash is on primetime, and the winner will walk away with the division title for the 2022-23 season. Both teams will bring their best and try to use every advantage they can to end the night victorious.

Let's take a look at a parlay that can capitalize on how the teams and players should perform on Saturday. This same game parlay is courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Trevor Lawrence 275+ Passing Yards

Trevor Lawrence dominated the Titans in Nashville on December 11th. He completed 30 of his 42 passes for 368 yards and three passing touchdowns. He followed it up with 318 yards against a much better pass defense in Dallas, but this isn't about Dallas' defense.

Tennesee's defense is the worst in the league against the pass, as they've allowed the most yards through the air this season. The Titans are on a six-game losing streak, and their passing defense is one of the biggest culprits. They're allowing 307.0 passing yards per game during the skid.

Trevor Lawrence's 42 attempts in the first game were by design. It's the third-most he's had in a game this season, and it came despite Jacksonville holding the lead the entire second half. Look for plenty of Lawrence pass attempts again and just as much success as last time.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Derrick Henry 100+ Rushing Yards

Derrick Henry was rested last week specifically for this game, so he should be the focal point of the offense, as always. Especially with Ryan Tannehill injured and not playing.

In Henry's last three games played, he averaged 117.0 rushing yards per game on 5.8 yards per rush. He racked up 121 yards on 17 carries against Jacksonville in the first game, despite the loss.

Henry should see over 20 carries in this game unless it gets out of hand early, and with his production as a rusher, even on his worst days, he should hit 100 yards on that workload.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer

When Henry plays, he tends to score too. In his 15 games played this season, he's found the end zone 13 times, which is the fourth most in the NFL. They've all come on the ground. That includes a score in each of the past three games he's played.

While he doesn't have any receiving touchdowns this season, he's been more involved in the passing game lately. He's gotten at least two catches in his last seven games, and getting him the ball in space is just more opportunity for him to prove he's impossible to tackle. If the Titans find the end zone, it'll likely be Henry.

Total Parlay Odds: +440

Poll : 0 votes