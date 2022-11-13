Best NFL Prop Bets Today: Cowboys vs Packers - NFL Week 10 - November 13 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will play the Green Bay Packers (3-6) this coming Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Lambeau Field will host the kickoff at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. There is still time for both of these clubs to make a run, even if the season is roughly halfway over.

The Packers prevailed 34-24 in their most recent matchup. Following their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys enter this game with plenty of energy and rest.

Dallas defeated the Bears in week eight, 49-29. The Green Bay Packers enter this game after suffering a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Here's a look at the player props for this game!

Cowboys vs Packers Match Details

Fixture: Cowboys at Packers

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13 at 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

#1 NFL Player Prop: A.J. Dillon Over 38.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

On Sunday, the prop bet for Dillon's rushing yards is set at 38.5. Compared to his season average, that is 4.7 yards less (43.2). He has thus far gained more than 38.5 yards rushing in five of his nine games, or 55.6% of his games.

Dillon has fallen 2.5 yards per game shy of his 45.7 season-long rushing yard per carry average.

In four of his nine chances this year (44.4%), he went above his predicted rushing yard total. In nine games this season, Dillon has only one touchdown run on the ground.

#2 NFL Player Prop: Ezekiel Elliott Over 45.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Elliott has outpaced Sunday's over/under of 45.5 yards by averaging 63.3 yards per game this year. He has so far gained more than 45.5 yards rushing in 87.5% of his games (seven of eight contests).

This season, Elliott has averaged 63.3 running yards per game, which is 7.9 yards more than his typical rushing yards over/under (55.4).

In five of his seven games (or 71.4% of his chances), he has failed to gain any rushing yards. This season, Elliott scored on the ground in three different games, scoring multiple times in one of those games.

#3 NFL Player Prop: Noah Brown Over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Brown's 48.4 average for receiving yards is 16.9 more than his total from the game on Sunday. This season, he has exceeded 31.5 receiving yards on 62.5% of his chances (five out of eight).

Brown averages 48.4 receiving yards a game, which is 10.9 more than his typical total for props (37.5).

In four of his six games this season, he has exceeded the number of receiving yards he projected. In seven games this season, Brown has only caught one touchdown pass.

