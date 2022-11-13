The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) will visit the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday. This will be the side's first direct clash since the Chiefs defeated them 40–26 in 2019.

Jaguars vs Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Jaguars at Chiefs

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

#1 NFL Player Prop: Evan Engram Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-105)

Engram's average of 37.6 receiving yards is 0.1 more than his predicted total for the game on Sunday. He has recorded more than 37.5 receiving yards in five of his nine games this season. He averages 8.1 more receiving yards per game than his average point total, at 37.6 per week (29.5).

In six of his nine games, Engram has overachieved on his receiving yards' prop bet. In nine games this season, Engram has only caught one touchdown pass. He will be looking to put up a routine performance and hit the ground running for the Jaguars.

#2 NFL Player Prop: Noah Gray Over 12.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Gray's average game-receiving yardage of 15.4 is 2.9 more than his predetermined total for this coming Sunday. This year, he's taken advantage of 37.5% of his opportunities to collect more than 12.5 receiving yards (three out of eight).

Gray's total receiving yards per game (15.4) are 6.5 more than his typical over/under. He has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in two of five games this season. Gray has not recorded a touchdown catch this year. He has had a decent season so far but is yet to showcase his true potential on the roster.

#3 NFL Player Prop: JuJu Smith-Schuster Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Smith-Schuster averages 72.8 receiving yards per game, 10.3 higher than his projected yardage for the game on Sunday. He has recorded more than 62.5 receiving yards in five of the eight games this season. Smith-Schuster gains 72.8 receiving yards per contest, 22.7 more than his typical total for props (50.1).

He has exceeded his predicted number of receiving yards in five of the eight games this season. Despite only having one TD in each of those games, Smith-Schuster has caught a touchdown pass in two of the eight games this season. He is one of the best wide receivers in the league right now. So, look out for yet another aggressive performance from him tonight.

