Best Player Props Tonight: Heat vs Mavericks - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks host the Miami Heat, and plenty of player props are available to pick from. The Mavs are on a three-game slide, but they do have a 16-7 home record. Overall, they're 24-21, while the Heat are 25-21, previously beating the Pelicans. Below, we'll take you through the best player props for this marquee matchup, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

NBA Player Prop #1: Tyler Herro Over 22.5 Points and Assists (-108)

Tyler Herro has had an excellent season so far, and he comes into tonight's contest averaging 20.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. Herro has missed four of Miami's last seven games, but he should be fully recovered by now after playing both games this week. Herro's production has been helped by Jimmy Butler missing over 20 games this year, but with Butler, Herro averages 20 points and 3.8 assists this year. The 23-year-old guard has been quiet this week, but he's also shot just 1-for-15 from three, and normally he's a knockdown shooter. Tonight, expect the Kentucky product to bounce back against an ailing Mavericks team.

NBA Player Prop #2: Spencer Dinwiddie Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (-111)

Spencer Dinwiddie was traded to the Mavs at last year's deadline, and while he was productive last season, this year, his volume numbers have increased across the board. The veteran guard averages 2.6 made threes this year, and in his past three games, he's knocked down ten threes. With second-leading scorer Christian Wood set to miss around a week at least, Dinwiddie should see an increased usage rate. Also, the Heat allow the fourth-most threes in the NBA, which should help Dinwiddie convert three triples tonight.

NBA Player Prop #3: Max Strus Over 9.5 Points (-130)

Max Strus comes in averaging 13.2 points per game, and this month he's up at 13.7. He also has an active streak of seven straight games with at least 10 points, so he should be able to stay in rhythm tonight. Strus has benefited from several key Heat players missing games throughout the year, but he's not a player that needs to have the ball in his hands a lot to be productive. The undrafted wing will likely play off the bench tonight, where he's amassed ten points in five of his last six. He also averages 11.6 points as a bench player, so he should be able to get to at least ten in Dallas.

