Best Sportsbook Promos & Offers for NFL Sunday

Best Sportsbook Promos & Offers for Sunday: NFL fans can see huge profits during Week 4 of the NFL

As sports betting has become more popular throughout the country, there have been some very beneficial promos for first-time bettors becoming more common. If you are new to sports betting, this could be a very opportunistic article for you to read. Here, you will see multiple offers from different sportsbooks that provide a chance for you to win a lot of free bet capital or solid cash. If you live in a state that has legalized sports betting, take a look at the offers below!

DraftKings NFL Promo

This offer from DraftKings allows first-time users to win big on their first bet. If you are in a legal betting state, this could be a great offer for you! After completing your sign up, you will place a deposit of at least $5. Then, go to the "promo" tab and opt into the offer. After that, go to the NFL section and select the moneyline of a team you believe will win. You will see an option to "boost" your odds and you should select that.

Once these steps are complete, you will place a $5 wager on that bet. It is very important that this is the first bet you place on the app, so please be aware of that. A great team to bet on this week would be the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts will look to bounce back in a great matchup with the Houston Texans.

BetMGM NFL Offer

For this BetMGM promo, first time bettors can get a free bet up to $1,000 if their first bet loses. This does not mean you will get $1,000 if your bet loses, you will just receive a free bet for the amount you place on that bet. For example, if you place $100 and the team you bet on loses, you will get $100 in free bets back. This is a great offer for the new bettors who want to place a big stake on a bet.

There aren't many directions to follow on this promo, you just have to make sure that this is the first bet you place on the sportsbook.

PointsBet Offer

This offer comes to you from PointsBet. This promo allows first-time users the chance to get their first bet matched with site credit if that bet loses. This is a great offer for bettors who don't want to place a huge stake, since the refund is much lower than the one offered by BetMGM. This promo is also very straight forward, as you just need to make sure that this is your first bet on the app. Reminder that free bets cannot be cashed in, you will need to win a wager with those funds to be able to cash them out. Have a great time watching today's NFL action!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far