bet365 Sportsbook Promo Code for Today's NHL Games | Get up to $200 in Free Bets - December 22, 2022

bet365 has introduced an NHL specific offer this season (no promo code required).

Place qualifying bets of $1 or more, and get $200 in free bets, no matter if bettors win or lose.

Click on the link below to claim the no promo code offer!

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity, claim now!

What is the no promo code offer?

New users can take advantage of the exclusive offer without any promo code to get a 'bet $1 and get $200 in bet credits' offer. By combining reliable tech and reasonably priced odds, notably, it is the best moneyline and spread pricing on average in the market for the best returns.

Terms and conditions: Sign up and make a deposit of $10 or more and place a qualifying wager of $1 using your deposited funds and wait for your bet to settle. $200 in Free Bets will be added to your Free Bet Credits balance.

Please note that this offer is only valid for users in New Jersey and Colorado!

How do I sign up at bet365 and Claim the New User Sportsbook No promo code Bonus?

Step 1: Click on the link below to visit the site and click "Join" to begin registration.

Step 2: Add Personal Details. Enter your details to create a new account:

Name

Date of Birth

Last four digits of your SSN

Email Address

Phone Number

Address

Username

Password

Step 3: Read the Terms & Conditions carefully and when you're okay with it, agree to them and click "Join Bet365." Once submitted, bet365 will confirm your account details. Once completed, your account will be online.

Step 4: Deposit. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more using one of the approved options.

Step 5: You're ready to place a bet! Place a qualifying bet of $1 or more using your newly deposited funds. Once your bet results are finalized, your account will automatically reflect $200 in betting credits available for immediate use on future wagers.

Step 6: Find your Credits. Thanks to the no promo code bonus offer, you'll see your account balance increase an equivalent amount to your first bet if your bet wins.

Claim the benefits of the offer by placing a bet on the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off in a Metropolitan Division matchup at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes are a strong 20-6-6 so far but are dependent on center Martin Necas. He has done well with 30 total points (13 goals, 17 assists) and recorded only two points in his last five games.

The Penguins are 19-9-4 so far, with center Sidney Crosby doing extremely well registering 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists). He has managed seven points in his last five games.

This is the third of four games scheduled to be played between the two teams this season as the Hurricanes have won the first two games thus far.

Claim the offer below to get the best benefits for placing bets on NHL games!

Poll : 0 votes